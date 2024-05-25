Vorteilswelt
Law signed

Louisiana: abortion pill “dangerous substance”

Nachrichten
25.05.2024 11:36

In the US state of Louisiana, two different abortion pills are classified as a "controlled dangerous substance". This means they fall under a stricter drug law. People who obtain drugs in this category without a valid prescription face heavy fines and prison sentences.

comment0 Kommentare

Pregnant women who obtain the medication will not be held liable. However, relatives who help them to obtain the medication would be affected. The use of mifepristone and misopristol is already only permitted in rare cases. Either the life of the pregnant woman must be at risk or the foetus must not be viable. In cases of rape or incest, abortions are illegal in the US state.

In Louisiana, the abortion pill is only legal in a few cases. (Bild: AFP)
In Louisiana, the abortion pill is only legal in a few cases.
(Bild: AFP)

Same category as Valium
The "controlled dangerous substance" category, which applies to mifepristone and misopristol from October 1, also includes drugs such as Valium and Xanax. Valium is used for epilepsy, for example, to alleviate seizures. Xanax is a powerful drug that is intended to help with anxiety and panic disorders, among other things.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classifies mifepristone as reliable. It is usually used with misoprostol for abortion. Mifepristone is used in more than 60 percent of abortions in the USA, is sent by post across state borders and can be taken at home.

Approved in Austria since 1999
In Austria, the drug with the active ingredient Mifegyne has been approved since 1999. In the USA, the individual states can regulate abortion legislation themselves. The nationwide law was overturned almost two years ago.

