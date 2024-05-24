The Plate Festival is still about the top scorer crown

For Daniel Maderner it's all about the icing on the cake - the team wants to make him the league's top scorer: Dario Tadic is on 16 goals, Deni Alar on 15, Maderner has 14 "because I've had one disallowed". If it turns out to be the top scorer, that would be nice for him: "But to be honest, the only thing that counts for me is promotion! You have to bear in mind that this is my comeback season after tearing my cruciate ligament. I never expected my plan to work out so successfully, that I could play a leading role at GAK and shoot the club into the Bundesliga."