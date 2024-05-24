Büchner Prize winner Kappacher has died

Kappacher was one of the most modest and quietest in the literary world. He did not feel like a literary eccentric, Kappacher once said in an APA interview. "I have certainly been involved in various literary circles. But the conversations with the poets were always about marketing and success and hardly ever about the writing itself." The author said at the time that he preferred to focus on the creation of new texts rather than the literary business. "I walk, dream and meditate every day, I recharge the batteries of my imagination when I walk. Then I simply try to write down good sentences."