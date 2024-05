Not every infant formula is ideal for your baby

So there is a huge demand in this country. And the bar is set high for manufacturers of infant formula, as breast milk contains a complex combination of enzymes, antibodies, vitamins and minerals, proteins, fats, carbohydrates, etc. It also adapts to the needs of the child. Producers are therefore required to bring their formulas as close as possible to human milk, even if an exact replica is not yet possible. However, the quality standards are high by international standards.