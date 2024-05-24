Huracán successor
New Lambo with four engines – one is a V8
With the successor to the Huracán, Lamborghini is making good on its promise to reduce emissions with every new model, but to increase performance: instead of a ten-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, the Lamborghini with development number 634 is powered by an eight-cylinder bi-turbo engine, which is also electrically assisted.
Lamborghini is still keeping quiet about the system performance - as well as the model name. The first vehicles will be rolling out to customers this year.
While the V10 of the Huracán produced up to 640 hp, the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 of its successor is set to deliver 800 hp. The high-revving unit with the superchargers mounted in the "hot V" can handle up to 10,000 revolutions per minute, an incredibly high figure for turbo engines, which is common in racing cars. The maximum torque of 730 Nm is available between 4000 and 7000 rpm.
Three electric motors also come into play. The hybrid drive is therefore unlikely to offer less power than the V12 hybrid of the Lamborghini Revuelto. The brand's top-of-the-range model delivers over 1000 hp.
The biturbo's high-revving concept is intended to deliver an unmistakable engine sound and thus provide more emotion with fewer emissions. One of the electric motors has been housed between the V8 and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to save space and weight. Specifically, in the so-called P1 position directly on the crankshaft, in front of the transmission. Two further electric motors are located at the front wheels and provide additional thrust.
Lamborghini calls this concept the High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV). After the Revuelto and the Urus SE, the 634 is the brand's third model to be electrified. The engineers under Head of Technology Rouven Mohr are also working on a fully electric model. It is to be a coupé in the style of the first Lamborghini 350 GT. (aum/gr)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
