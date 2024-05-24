New Lambo with four engines – one is a V8

The biturbo's high-revving concept is intended to deliver an unmistakable engine sound and thus provide more emotion with fewer emissions. One of the electric motors has been housed between the V8 and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to save space and weight. Specifically, in the so-called P1 position directly on the crankshaft, in front of the transmission. Two further electric motors are located at the front wheels and provide additional thrust.