School desk instead of the limelight: “Best decision”

Speaking of running: Although Hollaus has long since stopped running professionally, he still gets plenty of exercise every day. "Cycling and swimming are too time-consuming, but running is almost always possible." He now "only" does one of the three triathlon disciplines regularly. Running was already his hobbyhorse during his career. And Hollaus still has ambitious goals: "I ran the Vienna Marathon in 2:20 hours. My next project is the Dolomitenmann."