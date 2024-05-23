Ex-triathlete Hollaus
School desk instead of the limelight: “Best decision”
Olympic athlete Lukas Hollaus has changed careers and is now a teacher at the Borromäum. The ex-triathlete feels right at home in his new life and spoke to "Krone" about his career, his approach to teaching and why he can't do without sport.
A look back: Summer 2021, Olympics in Tokyo. Triathlete Lukas Hollaus fulfills a career dream by taking part in the Games, finishing 34th. After the pinnacle, the Pinzgau native ends his professional career, takes a new path and becomes a teacher. Almost three years later, the "Krone" visits him at the Borromäum private grammar school.
There is a relaxed but focused atmosphere in the classroom. The pupils have to complete some tasks on their iPads. "It's hard to imagine school life today without digital tools. It makes a lot of things easier," explains Hollaus, who teaches geography, sport and basic digital education.
Is he a strict teacher? "That's for the children to judge," he grins, "but I think I set a clear line. They get a lot of freedom with me, but the framework conditions have to be right."
It doesn't work without sport
The 37-year-old organizes his lessons in a varied way. During gym lessons, for example, he runs up the Kapuzinerberg with his pupils every now and then.
Speaking of running: Although Hollaus has long since stopped running professionally, he still gets plenty of exercise every day. "Cycling and swimming are too time-consuming, but running is almost always possible." He now "only" does one of the three triathlon disciplines regularly. Running was already his hobbyhorse during his career. And Hollaus still has ambitious goals: "I ran the Vienna Marathon in 2:20 hours. My next project is the Dolomitenmann."
It's obvious that sport will be with him for the rest of his life, but he makes it clear: "I like my new, different life. It was the best decision for me." And his achievements won't be forgotten anyway, because: "My students keep asking me about the Olympics."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.