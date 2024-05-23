Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Dispute in Hinterstoder

Campsite opponent is once again turned down in court

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 14:15

A luxury camping resort has been under construction in Hinterstoder since last summer. A neighbor is taking legal action against it. His complaint has already been rejected once by the provincial administrative court. The Supreme Court reversed the decision - but now the neighbor has failed a second time.

comment0 Kommentare

A campsite with a year-round restaurant, which is to comprise two buildings, 85 pitches for motorhomes and tents and 55 car parking spaces: Since last summer, an eight-million-euro project has been under construction on the site of the former Peham villa on the outskirts of Hinterstoder. The Provincial Administrative Court (LVwG) had previously dismissed a neighbor's complaint as unfounded.

Constitutional Court overturned the decision
However, the tide seemed to turn at the beginning of December 2023: The Constitutional Court (VfGH) first overturned the relevant ordinances (local development concept, zoning and development plan) - and subsequently also the decision of the LVwG.

Campsite on a "white spot"
The case was therefore returned to the first instance, which on Thursday again rejected the appeal against the building permit. The neighbor had argued that - according to the Constitutional Court ruling - there was neither a zoning plan nor a development plan and that the campsite would therefore be built on a "blank spot".

The LVwG countered this by stating that the construction project was "permissible because a lack of zoning does not prevent the granting of a building permit". There is "no legal basis in Upper Austria" for the revocation of the building permit demanded by the neighbor, according to the court.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf