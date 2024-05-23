Glass facade demolished
Burglar alarm: L17 driver “parked” car in bank
Curious burglar alarm on Wednesday evening at a bank in Landeck in Tyrol: in this case, however, it was not criminals who were after money. Instead, the alarm was triggered by a car accident. Due to a mishap, an L17 applicant had literally crashed into the branch in a car.
The burglar alarm was triggered at the bank in Landeck at exactly 7.15 pm. The police were probably already preparing for a major operation. When the first patrol arrived at the "crime scene", the officers probably couldn't believe their own eyes at first.
Glass facade of the bank smashed
"It was discovered that a car had rammed a four-by-2.8-metre pane of the glass façade and had only come to a standstill in the bank branch," reported the police.
Mishap cause of accident
Fortunately, a large police operation, let alone a manhunt, was not necessary. In the course of the investigation at the scene, it turned out that it was a traffic accident. The cause of the accident was a mishap that had happened to an L17 candidate.
When parking in front of the bank, the 17-year-old car driver may have confused the accelerator pedal with the brake pedal.
Mother and daughter unharmed
The façade was smashed and the car was severely damaged. The 17-year-old driver and her mother in the passenger seat escaped with a fright and were uninjured.
