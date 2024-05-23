Passed over applicants in controversial job appointment?

"Decision not comprehensible"

However, the then Equal Treatment Officer and member of the service committee supported the accusations made by the prosecution. He stated in the witness box that the applicant's exercise of weight training had been problematized in connection with one of the applications. It was "incomprehensible" why another applicant had been preferred, particularly in the second appointment process. Contrary to the defendant's statements, the person concerned had "fulfilled" the requirements and also had the relevant professional experience. There was also talk of a "toxic" climate at the university. In contrast, another witness - an applicant who had been brought forward at the time - had not noticed any irregularities.