Shortage of ammunition
Ukrainian army still under pressure in the east
The Russian army has captured one of the few villages on the eastern Ukrainian front, according to the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. The village south of Bachmut had around 500 inhabitants before the war.
Russian forces had already taken control of the village in January 2023, but the enemy retook it in September of the same year. The Ukrainian army is currently under great pressure: it is fighting against a new Russian offensive in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv and is also facing a significant shortage of ammunition on the front lines.
Since the start of the ground offensive, the Russian army has repeatedly reported territorial gains. On Monday, the capture of the Bilohorivka bastion paved the way for complete control over the eastern region of Luhansk.
Policeman and civilians killed
The latest fighting has again claimed lives. In north-eastern Ukraine, a police officer was killed during an evacuation near the front line. His colleague was injured. The police car in which the two were traveling was hit by a drone.
Meanwhile, according to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian army is said to have shelled the occupied city of Lysychansk and the Russian region of Belgorod. Two people were killed and six others were injured. "Several air targets were shot down as they approached the village of Belenkoye. To our great regret, one civilian was killed," said Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod.
The Kremlin claims that the offensive in the Ukrainian Kharkiv oblast is intended to create a "security zone" that will prevent future Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region (see video above).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
