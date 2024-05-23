In Lockenhaus
Conciliatory tones in the tug-of-war over the organ festival
After "irreconcilable differences" with the parish, the resigned artistic director clarifies a few controversial points.
"Wolfgang Horvath was a major force in the Lockenhaus parish. He gave many people great moments through his artistic work. He deserves all the thanks. His music touches people's hearts and brings them closer to God."
Hostile environment
With these words, the members and friends of Musica Sacra, the Kammerphilharmonie and "ORGELockenhaus" expressed their regret at the end of an important era. As reported, cantor Wolfgang Horvath had "resigned from all his posts after apparently irreconcilable differences, as it was not possible to share and sufficiently support his work in the parish. Church music could no longer flourish in this hostile environment," reads an open letter to the diocese.
Family not threatened
However, the director wants to make it clear that neither his family has been threatened nor has the priest spread falsehoods about him. "So as not to give the wrong impression," notes Horvath. "I set out everything I have to say in my letter of resignation to the pastor, which has still not been answered," emphasizes the disappointed cantor. The open letter is correct and free of attacks. "It politely expresses regret about what happened," explains Horvath.
Mood too tense
The question of how his artistic work will continue remains open. "I never said that I didn't want to continue in Lockenhaus. I would like to," says the resigned artistic director. However, under the current working climate, Horvath has little hope that the tense atmosphere could improve.
