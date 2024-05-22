High treatment costs
Donation target raised: Hoenig hopes to raise 500,000 euros
A first operation on actor Heinz Hoenig went well, according to the latest reports. However, treatment for the seriously ill film star will be more expensive than expected. That is why the family is now asking for further donations for the 72-year-old, who does not have health insurance - and is asking for a mega sum.
Following his oesophagus operation, Heinz Hoenig is still on the road to recovery, his wife Annika Kärsten-Hoenig announced on Tuesday and published a photo of the first family visit to the hospital via RTL.
Donation target raised to 500,000 euros
But the all-clear has yet to be given. Hoenig is also suffering from heart problems. A decision is due in the next few days as to when the popular actor will have to undergo another operation on his aorta.
However, the star of films and series such as "Das Boot" and "Der König von St. Pauli" does not have health insurance, which is why the family launched an online fundraising campaign. 150,000 euros have already been raised in the past few weeks.
But that is nowhere near enough, as German media reports and the entry on GoFundMe show. The fundraising target has now been significantly increased again - to 500,000 euros.
Aorta operation to cost 120,000 euros
The accompanying text also explains why even more money is now needed for Hoenig: Above all, the intensive medical treatment, for which 3,000 euros per day are incurred and 60,000 euros have already been spent, as well as the esophageal surgery that has already taken place are considered to be the points that cause the most costs.
In addition, there were various ambulance transports, a rescue operation at Hoenig's home, an operation on the inflamed heart stent and various examinations.
"These necessary measures have already pushed us to the limits of our financial resources," says the appeal for donations, which was initiated by a company associated with music producer Ralf Siegel. "Further, extremely costly medical interventions are now pending, in particular a major aorta operation, the costs of which are estimated at around 120,000 euros."
Siegel and Schweiger have already donated
Can Hoenig hope for further donations from celebrities? According to reports, Siegel himself and Til Schweiger have already donated for the popular actor. By Wednesday morning, more than 163,600 euros in donations had already been received.
As the actor's treatment is ongoing, the statement on the appeal for donations continues, it is only possible to provide estimates so far. However, they hope for understanding in this regard. The exact amount will be made public at a later date.
As a freelancer, Heinz Hoenig would have to insure himself, but due to his personal insolvency, the actor recently decided not to take out health insurance, as his wife Annika confirmed in an interview with "Stern TV". Attempts to insure Hoenig again have so far failed, explained the 39-year-old, to whom the actor has been married since 2019 and has two sons.
