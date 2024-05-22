EU sounds the alarm: Putin wants to move borders

Sweden's army chief wants

The commander-in-chief of the Swedish armed forces, Micael Byden, warned against Putin's power ambitions in the Baltic Sea. "Putin's goal is to gain control of the Baltic Sea," Byden told the RND newspapers. "If Russia takes control and seals off the Baltic Sea, it would have a huge impact on our lives - in Sweden and all other countries bordering the Baltic Sea. We must not allow that to happen."