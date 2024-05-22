"Boosting motivation"
Help for carers: overtime without tax
The battle over the blue-yellow care crisis is entering the next round. FPÖ politician Klaus Otzelberger also wants to make the nursing profession more attractive.
A look into the future shows how important a sustainable solution to the care problem is: according to forecasts, a total of 43,868 people should be working in this occupational group in 2035. Compared to 2021, this corresponds to a whopping increase of around 10,000 skilled workers or 30 percent.
Search for new nursing staff
However, due to the demographic shift between the working-age population and the post-employability group, meeting demand in the long term is a real challenge. Job projects are underway. Experts agree that cooperation with the University of Hanoi (Vietnam), for example, will have a positive effect, but cannot solve the nursing crisis on its own.
It would be good to give every hospital employee a quota of 20 tax-free overtime hours per month.
FPÖ-Politiker Klaus Otzelberger
Klaus Otzelberger, FPÖ politician and Managing Director of Notruf Niederösterreich, believes he has found a recipe: "In the healthcare professions, for example, all employees should be paid 20 hours of tax-free overtime per month."
This would increase the motivation to work overtime and the need could be bridged, at least in the short term. "But the healthcare profession must also become more attractive again in the long term. Some changes and improvements are needed here. Appropriate remuneration and personally tailored working time models to organize work and family well would be examples of this," Otzelberger emphasizes.
