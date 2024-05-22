How much the toll of blood on our roads costs

Only two districts without fatalities

In the districts of Amstetten, Bruck an der Leitha, Gänserndorf, Korneuburg, Lilienfeld, Melk, Neunkirchen and Wiener Neustadt, there were more road fatalities than in the previous year. The number of serious injuries also rose by 117 across the country. Only two districts (Gmünd and Scheibbs) and the statutory towns of Krems and Waidhofen an der Ybbs were spared deaths on the road in 2023. The district of Mödling is the front-runner in terms of injuries, while the proportion of seriously injured people is highest in the Lilienfeld region at 28.46%.