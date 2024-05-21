Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Academy Camp

Win THE soccer experience for the vacations

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 14:01

At the 11teamsports Academy Camps, the vacations become a soccer highlight for kids and teens aged 5 to 15! With exciting challenges and professional training, the kids immerse themselves in the soccer cosmos of 11teamsports and Nike! Give your youngsters the gift of fun, exercise and enthusiasm - we're giving away 1 camp place for the summer!

comment0 Kommentare

At the 11teamsports Academy Camps, camp participants learn the values of sport in a playful way, receive tips and tricks for physical and mental strength and are introduced to a healthy diet suitable for children.

Fun and a positive atmosphere
Based on the pillars of soccer training, fitness training, mental training, nutrition and social responsibility, children and young people have a really good time at the 11teamsports Academy soccer vacation camps and, ideally, take something away with them for life.

(Bild: 11teamsports Academy)
(Bild: 11teamsports Academy)

The soccer training follows the newly developed game forms with small goals and lots of ball contact, which guarantees moments of success and enjoyment. Of course, the equipment from Nike with jersey, shorts, socks, soccer and water bottle is just as important as a soccer fun unit with very special training event modules. In the Megadribbler course, everyone can prove their ball skills and win great prizes as part of an Austria-wide competition. A final tournament provides the crowning glory at the end of the camp.

(Bild: 11teamsports Academy)
(Bild: 11teamsports Academy)

Take part & win
If you want your child to be well looked after during the vacations and have a really good time, you now have the chance to win a place at one of the 11teamsports Academy camps in Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol or Vorarlberg. Simply fill out the form below and you're in! The closing date for entries is May 29, 2024, 9 a.m.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf