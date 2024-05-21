Win THE soccer experience for the vacations

The soccer training follows the newly developed game forms with small goals and lots of ball contact, which guarantees moments of success and enjoyment. Of course, the equipment from Nike with jersey, shorts, socks, soccer and water bottle is just as important as a soccer fun unit with very special training event modules. In the Megadribbler course, everyone can prove their ball skills and win great prizes as part of an Austria-wide competition. A final tournament provides the crowning glory at the end of the camp.