Academy Camp
Win THE soccer experience for the vacations
At the 11teamsports Academy Camps, the vacations become a soccer highlight for kids and teens aged 5 to 15! With exciting challenges and professional training, the kids immerse themselves in the soccer cosmos of 11teamsports and Nike! Give your youngsters the gift of fun, exercise and enthusiasm - we're giving away 1 camp place for the summer!
At the 11teamsports Academy Camps, camp participants learn the values of sport in a playful way, receive tips and tricks for physical and mental strength and are introduced to a healthy diet suitable for children.
Fun and a positive atmosphere
Based on the pillars of soccer training, fitness training, mental training, nutrition and social responsibility, children and young people have a really good time at the 11teamsports Academy soccer vacation camps and, ideally, take something away with them for life.
The soccer training follows the newly developed game forms with small goals and lots of ball contact, which guarantees moments of success and enjoyment. Of course, the equipment from Nike with jersey, shorts, socks, soccer and water bottle is just as important as a soccer fun unit with very special training event modules. In the Megadribbler course, everyone can prove their ball skills and win great prizes as part of an Austria-wide competition. A final tournament provides the crowning glory at the end of the camp.
Take part & win
If you want your child to be well looked after during the vacations and have a really good time, you now have the chance to win a place at one of the 11teamsports Academy camps in Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol or Vorarlberg. Simply fill out the form below and you're in! The closing date for entries is May 29, 2024, 9 a.m.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
