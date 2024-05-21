At Arnulfplatz
Next provincial government gets new office building
The seat of the Carinthian provincial government is getting on in years. That is why the building on Arnulfplatz in Klagenfurt is to be completely modernized. However, the current government is unlikely to live to see its completion.
In two years at the latest, the seat of government on Arnulfplatz in Klagenfurt will be transformed into a major construction site. This is because the state government building is now getting on in years and needs to be renovated and modernized. "22.7 million euros have been budgeted for this project," says Governor Peter Kaiser.
While the bureaucratic hurdles have to be overcome in the coming months - including an audit by the provincial court of auditors - the redesign of the official headquarters is to be put out to tender as part of an architectural competition.
The building is getting on in years. The renovation is to be completed by 2028. An investment of 22.7 million euros is planned.
Landeshauptmann Peter Kaiser (SPÖ)
Covered inner courtyard and state-of-the-art technology
"One plan is also to roof over the inner courtyard. This will then be used for events," says the head of the state. In addition, the entire building will be connected to the district heating network and equipped with a PV system as well as the latest digital equipment. "And during the construction period, all employees, including the government offices, will have to move out, as it will not be possible to work during the renovation." It is still unclear where the 153 employees and members of government will be housed. "However, we will make sure that the members of government find accommodation together," says Kaiser.
However, it is certain that the current state government will not live to see the completion of the modernized government building, as this is planned for 2028.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
