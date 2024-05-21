Next provincial government gets new office building

Covered inner courtyard and state-of-the-art technology

"One plan is also to roof over the inner courtyard. This will then be used for events," says the head of the state. In addition, the entire building will be connected to the district heating network and equipped with a PV system as well as the latest digital equipment. "And during the construction period, all employees, including the government offices, will have to move out, as it will not be possible to work during the renovation." It is still unclear where the 153 employees and members of government will be housed. "However, we will make sure that the members of government find accommodation together," says Kaiser.