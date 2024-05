Google Pixel 8A: “people’s phone” for 550 euros in the test

Google offers a seven-year update guarantee for its Pixel 8A - the same as for the high-end models in the device series that were launched in the fall. This puts Google's Pixel 8A in a class of its own: there is no other device in the upper mid-range with such a comprehensive update guarantee. And Google doesn't let itself down in terms of features either, as the test showed. Does this take the sting out of the high price?