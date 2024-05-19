Therapy for fracture
Dagmar Koller confined to a wheelchair after a fall
The socialite and former First Lady of Vienna, Dagmar Koller, has not been seen in public for a long time. Now she has revealed the reason: she is confined to a wheelchair after a nasty fall. But the 84-year-old power woman doesn't want to mope about it ...
Koller suffered a fractured neck of femur after a fall at the end of last year. She told the newspaper "Bild" how she is currently feeling:"I'm fine, but my body is not as strong as I would like it to be at the moment. Sometimes I look down at myself and think: What a bummer! The stupid foot, the stupid leg ... But should I mope about it? No!"
Koller on her fall: "I was in a lot of pain"
The widow of the former mayor of Vienna, Helmut Zilk, emphasizes that her health has already improved considerably. "I was in a lot of pain, but I'm fine now. I've been dancing all my life. Maybe this training is helping me today." The wheelchair, which is now her companion, is not a problem for her. "I can go anywhere with it," says the former singer, dancer and actress.
She is working on getting back on her feet soon, she tells Bild in an interview. She has regular appointments with a physiotherapist, undergoes occupational therapy and is looked after around the clock by a nurse and relatives.
About her career: "I've worked enough"
Although she still has pain in her hands from time to time after the fall, she sometimes plays the piano. "I was quite good at the piano, but since my mother died, no one has gently forced me to practise. I would really like to be able to play better." She then sang to the "Bild" reporter from the song "Im Prater blüh'n wieder die Bäume" - but rather ruled out a career comeback. "I don't feel like being on stage anymore. I really have worked enough. If a good offer really came along again, I would think about it, but I'm actually very happy that I can dispose of my time freely," says Koller.
She says that she would like to spend more time in her second home in Portugal - the sea air is good for her health and her mood. Koller turns 85 at the end of August. "Am I really that old already? Terrible, isn't it?" she comments on this event in the interview. She hopes that she will be able to dance again by then.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
