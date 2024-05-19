Dagmar Koller confined to a wheelchair after a fall

About her career: "I've worked enough"

Although she still has pain in her hands from time to time after the fall, she sometimes plays the piano. "I was quite good at the piano, but since my mother died, no one has gently forced me to practise. I would really like to be able to play better." She then sang to the "Bild" reporter from the song "Im Prater blüh'n wieder die Bäume" - but rather ruled out a career comeback. "I don't feel like being on stage anymore. I really have worked enough. If a good offer really came along again, I would think about it, but I'm actually very happy that I can dispose of my time freely," says Koller.