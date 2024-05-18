“Lots of people come and it costs us nothing”

"Many Austrians come to me and say, Mr. Schieder, I'm desperate because costs have been galloping away for the last three years and my life has really become more and more expensive, and I can almost no longer afford it. And unfortunately that's true because we have an Austrian government that has done nothing but increase the price of gas. Then the price of gas jumped to the price of electricity, they continued to do nothing, then the price of electricity jumped to the cost of living, and they continued to do nothing. And this inaction on the part of the government is exactly what many Austrians are madly sick of and which must finally come to an end. We need a government that looks at the people again and that it is doing just that," shouts Schieder from the stage.