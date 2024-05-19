Shock digested
“Mausi” Lugner’s new man explores the Society
The game of hide-and-seek is over! After the love outing a few days ago, Christina "Mausi" Lugner seems to be enjoying her new relationship to the fullest and is increasingly introducing her new partner to the fine circles of the society lady.
It was only last week that German dropout millionaire Ernst Prost really began to realize the status his new partner enjoys in this country. When the couple decided to attend the Seiler & Speer concert in Vienna, he had no idea what was in store for him.
Suits him, the "Society" ...
"Mausi" - who declared herself to be the head of the family long after her marriage to building tycoon Richard Lugner - is known as a colorful dog and could not avoid several selfie requests, astonished concert guests and, of course, a celebrity photographer. And so it had to happen ...
The couple were photographed for the first time and it was sealed: Christina is newly in love, and her new partner is no stranger either; even if he hasn't moved in these circles before. The two are now touring Austria together and naturally stopped off at the well-known Sonnbergstuben in Kitzbühel along the way. A true institution in these circles, not least because of the iconic hostess Rosi.
The trio are positively beaming in the souvenir photos and the "Alm-Öhi" look also suits the 67-year-old perfectly. Having arrived in Austrian society, nothing stands in the way of further happiness!
