Fire department friendship
Kaumberg and Emboscada: comradeship without borders
Why firefighters from the Lilienfeld district share a deep friendship with comrades from South America. Now the two troops came together in the St. Pölten Landhaus.
It all began with a vacation: During a private trip through Paraguay, FPÖ Secretary General Christian Hafenecker, a member of the Kaumberg fire department, met courageous firefighters in Emboscada, a city of 21,000 inhabitants. Together with his comrades, it soon became clear: "We want to help here." Under the leadership of Commander Anton Weiss, who also heads the Lilienfeld district, the members donated emergency boots, uniforms and even hydraulic rescue equipment.
The important cargo was sent to the South American country in an ocean-going container. And was of course used immediately. "Lives have already been saved," they say from Paraguay. The device from Lower Austria is also used on a highly frequented road on which huge soy transporters roll.
"Bomberos" came to Lilienfeld
Last year, a delegation from Kaumberg visited the "Bomberos" in Emboscada. "A training course was scheduled there. Members of other fire departments from the region were also suddenly there and wanted to learn with us and from us," reports the report. The return visit will now take place on Monday: Councillor Francisco Cuevas, Fire Brigade President Leonida Solabarrieta and Commander Julio Bobadilla visited the faraway land with firefighters from Emboscada.
Excursion to the Landhaus as a highlight
After extensive operational training in Kaumberg and tours through Lower Austria and Vienna - including to the Tulln firefighting school and the parliament - Provincial Vice President Udo Landbauer welcomed the delegation from Latin America and Florianis from Kaumberg to the Lower Austrian state house in St. Pölten. "You are a role model for cooperation, camaraderie and joint training," he praised. Provincial fire department commander Dietmar Fahrafellner also paid tribute to the international cooperation and said: "We are a fire department family."
Christian Hafenecker on the next goals: "We want to continue to help in the equipment sector. It would be ideal if we could deliver a functional fire engine to Emboscada." A fundraising campaign is underway.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
