Kaumberg and Emboscada: comradeship without borders

"Bomberos" came to Lilienfeld

Last year, a delegation from Kaumberg visited the "Bomberos" in Emboscada. "A training course was scheduled there. Members of other fire departments from the region were also suddenly there and wanted to learn with us and from us," reports the report. The return visit will now take place on Monday: Councillor Francisco Cuevas, Fire Brigade President Leonida Solabarrieta and Commander Julio Bobadilla visited the faraway land with firefighters from Emboscada.