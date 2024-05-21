One child seat is unsatisfactory – here are all the results!

Positive: there are also seats again that do not require Isofix

With the "King Pro" and "Safe-Way M" models from Britax Römer, there are once again two child seats that can be fastened with the vehicle belt (without Isofix) and have achieved a "Satisfactory" rating. For the ÖAMTC technician, this is a good thing: "Isofix has become more and more standard in recent years - but the necessary brackets are not always available, especially in older vehicles. For children between 80 and 105 cm tall, it has become increasingly difficult in the past to find suitable seats with a belt attachment."