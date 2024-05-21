Major ÖAMTC test
One child seat is unsatisfactory – here are all the results!
The ÖAMTC gave us an unpleasant foretaste of its latest child seat test back in April: The Peg Perego Viaggio Twist flew wildly through the area and thus failed with kettledrums and trumpets. The club has now also published the other results. None of the other candidates are dangerous, but not all of them are good either.
A total of 18 current child seat models in all standard sizes were tested for safety, handling, ergonomics and pollutant content. Twelve of them were rated as good, five as satisfactory. We have already reported on the "unsatisfactory" model.
Failed in a frontal crash and contaminated with pollutants
Serious safety deficiencies were found in the "Viaggio Twist" model (with Isofix base) from Peg Perego. In a frontal crash test, the support foot of the Isofix base broke. The seat shell detached from the base and was thrown forward together with the 15 kg dummy, which could lead to serious injuries in a real accident, reports ÖAMTC technician Steffan Kerbl: "We also found that the concentration of harmful substances in the seat covers was too high. As a result, we issued a purchase warning while the test was still ongoing in April and informed the manufacturer. Peg Perego reacted immediately and stopped selling the 'Viaggio Twist' and launched a recall campaign."
Positive: there are also seats again that do not require Isofix
With the "King Pro" and "Safe-Way M" models from Britax Römer, there are once again two child seats that can be fastened with the vehicle belt (without Isofix) and have achieved a "Satisfactory" rating. For the ÖAMTC technician, this is a good thing: "Isofix has become more and more standard in recent years - but the necessary brackets are not always available, especially in older vehicles. For children between 80 and 105 cm tall, it has become increasingly difficult in the past to find suitable seats with a belt attachment."
What to look out for when buying a child seat
Since September 2023, child seats with "UN Reg. 44" approval may no longer be manufactured or imported into the EU. Sale of stock items is still possible up to and including August 2024, existing seats may continue to be used without restriction. The current child seat standard is "UN R129".
Before buying a child car seat, parents should inform themselves about the wide range on offer. The ÖAMTC child seat tests, which go beyond the legal minimum requirements, can help with orientation. Ideally, the purchase should be made in your own car and together with the child in a specialist store.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
