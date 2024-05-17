Sad certainty
Soldiers find body of Hamas victim Shani Louk
The Israeli military has found three bodies in a Hamas tunnel. Among them was that of Shani Louk. The 22-year-old was abducted by Hamas on October 7 and subsequently murdered.
Soldiers found the body of the German-Israeli in the Gaza Strip, together with the bodies of two other Hamas victims: Amit Bouskila (28) and Itzhak Gelerenter (53).
"Finally she can find peace"
Her family had already been informed of the discovery that morning. Delegates from the army are said to have informed Shani's relatives, reports "Bild". "Finally she can find peace," her father is said to have said.
There had previously been rumors on the internet that several bodies had been found in a Hamas tunnel in Rafah. "We will continue to fight to bring the hostages home," said army spokesman Daniel Hagari.
Murdered at a festival
Like the two other victims and hundreds of other visitors, Shani had attended the Supernova Festival, which ended in a massacre following the Hamas terror attack.
The Israeli army had already announced Louk's death at the end of October, but the fate of the other two hostages remained uncertain. Her mother Ricarda Louk had said at the time that a fragment of a skull bone had been found and a DNA sample taken. Her mother said at the time that if you were injured in this inner skull bone, you could no longer live.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
