Salvini trial: Merkel could testify as a witness

Salvini faces 15 years in prison

The possible testimonies of Merkel and Borrell, which would have to be approved by the court, would focus on Italy's responsibility in providing a safe haven to the crew on the boat. The trial against Salvini has been ongoing since September 2022. The charges are deprivation of liberty and abuse of office. He faces 15 years in prison. The request to summon Merkel and Borrell could be formalized at the next hearing on 14 June in Palermo.