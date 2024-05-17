Together with Borrell
Salvini trial: Merkel could testify as a witness
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell could be called as witnesses in the ongoing trial against Lega leader Matteo Salvini in Palermo. He is on trial for his migration policy during his term in office as Minister of the Interior from 2018 to 2019.
Salvini is accused of refusing to disembark migrants rescued in the Mediterranean in Lampedusa in the summer of 2019. In August of that year, he prohibited the Spanish rescue ship "Open Arms" with 147 migrants on board from entering the port of Lampedusa for six days.
Video review September 2023: Italy's deputy head of government Salvini calls the arrival of thousands of boat migrants on Lampedusa an "act of war"
Salvini faces 15 years in prison
The possible testimonies of Merkel and Borrell, which would have to be approved by the court, would focus on Italy's responsibility in providing a safe haven to the crew on the boat. The trial against Salvini has been ongoing since September 2022. The charges are deprivation of liberty and abuse of office. He faces 15 years in prison. The request to summon Merkel and Borrell could be formalized at the next hearing on 14 June in Palermo.
Salvini protected against "onslaught" of refugees
The Lega leader was Minister of the Interior and Deputy Prime Minister in the government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte between June 2018 and August 2019. He argued that he had protected Italy from an "onslaught" of refugees with his policy of "closed ports".
Salvini emphasized that Prime Minister Conte and the other cabinet members had supported his tough stance on migration. All the decisions he had taken on migration had been shared by the government at the time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
