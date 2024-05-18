275 accidents serve as a warning
Alcohol campaign: “Life is never the same again”
An alcohol-related accident with injuries or even fatalities happens almost every day in Tyrol. The province is responding with a major campaign and is also focusing on emotions.
Examples illustrate most vividly how much an alcohol-related accident can destroy the lives of victims and relatives, but also of those involved in the accident.
Son lost, father of three dead
"A woman told me how she lost her son, who was just over 20 years old, to a drunk driver. She went through terrible times, from depression to suicidal thoughts," says Transport Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ).
In another case, an accident driver gave a lecture to learner drivers. He had thought he was sober again after four hours of sleep in the car and then caused an accident. A 42-year-old man, who was the father of three children, lost his life through his fault. "Life is never the same again," warns Zumtobel.
275 accidents involving alcohol, 13 involving drugs
The campaign against drink and drug driving focuses on emotions with very direct, stirring slogans. It was launched in light of 275 alcohol-related and 13 drug-related accidents in Tyrol (the figures are from 2023, meaning only accidents with injuries or fatalities). Cost: 120,000 euros.
Campaign in the media and with 120 posters
"Fully breaded. Lives at risk" is the name of a warning aimed at drivers via cinema spots, on the radio and on social media. A modified hit ("1000 und 1 Nacht - und es hat Bumm gemacht") is intended to attract attention. Also included are 120 posters along provincial roads, which will be put up in time for Whitsun traffic these days. The total cost of the campaign is 120,000 euros.
Also included are 120 posters along country roads, which will be put up in time for the Whitsun traffic.
Verkehrs-LR René Zumtobel
Many admit to driving drunk
A study by the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) reveals the scale of the problem: according to the study, 650,000 drivers admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol in the previous year.
"The consequences cannot be pointed out often enough," emphasizes Enrico Leitgeb, deputy head of the police traffic department. He reminds us of human suffering, threatened livelihoods, job loss, etc.
230,000 breathalyzer tests per year, more "drug officers"
Despite all the campaigns and warnings, one way of combating drink and drug driving is to carry out checks: "Especially in summer, there are again many focal points throughout the country, more than 30 per month," said Enrico Leitgeb, deputy head of the police traffic department, outlining the measures. 230,000 alcohol tests were recently carried out each year and 4000 violations were detected.
Increased attention is now being paid to drug drivers. "We are training our officers intensively in this area," says Leitgeb, adding that around 90 colleagues have already received the relevant training. This also led to 1049 drug-impaired drivers being caught last year, compared to 418 in 2020.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
