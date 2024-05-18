Alcohol campaign: “Life is never the same again”

Campaign in the media and with 120 posters

"Fully breaded. Lives at risk" is the name of a warning aimed at drivers via cinema spots, on the radio and on social media. A modified hit ("1000 und 1 Nacht - und es hat Bumm gemacht") is intended to attract attention. Also included are 120 posters along provincial roads, which will be put up in time for Whitsun traffic these days. The total cost of the campaign is 120,000 euros.