Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

275 accidents serve as a warning

Alcohol campaign: “Life is never the same again”

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 07:00

An alcohol-related accident with injuries or even fatalities happens almost every day in Tyrol. The province is responding with a major campaign and is also focusing on emotions.

comment0 Kommentare

Examples illustrate most vividly how much an alcohol-related accident can destroy the lives of victims and relatives, but also of those involved in the accident.

Son lost, father of three dead
"A woman told me how she lost her son, who was just over 20 years old, to a drunk driver. She went through terrible times, from depression to suicidal thoughts," says Transport Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ).

In another case, an accident driver gave a lecture to learner drivers. He had thought he was sober again after four hours of sleep in the car and then caused an accident. A 42-year-old man, who was the father of three children, lost his life through his fault. "Life is never the same again," warns Zumtobel.

The police want to carry out more alcohol focus checks, especially in the summer months. (Bild: P. Huber)
The police want to carry out more alcohol focus checks, especially in the summer months.
(Bild: P. Huber)

275 accidents involving alcohol, 13 involving drugs
The campaign against drink and drug driving focuses on emotions with very direct, stirring slogans. It was launched in light of 275 alcohol-related and 13 drug-related accidents in Tyrol (the figures are from 2023, meaning only accidents with injuries or fatalities). Cost: 120,000 euros.

Campaign in the media and with 120 posters
"Fully breaded. Lives at risk" is the name of a warning aimed at drivers via cinema spots, on the radio and on social media. A modified hit ("1000 und 1 Nacht - und es hat Bumm gemacht") is intended to attract attention. Also included are 120 posters along provincial roads, which will be put up in time for Whitsun traffic these days. The total cost of the campaign is 120,000 euros.

Zitat Icon

Also included are 120 posters along country roads, which will be put up in time for the Whitsun traffic.

Verkehrs-LR René Zumtobel 

Many admit to driving drunk
A study by the Austrian Road Safety Board (KFV) reveals the scale of the problem: according to the study, 650,000 drivers admitted to driving under the influence of alcohol in the previous year.

"The consequences cannot be pointed out often enough," emphasizes Enrico Leitgeb, deputy head of the police traffic department. He reminds us of human suffering, threatened livelihoods, job loss, etc.

One of the poster messages. (Bild: Land Tirol)
One of the poster messages.
(Bild: Land Tirol)
Warning to drug drivers in road traffic. (Bild: Land Tirol)
Warning to drug drivers in road traffic.
(Bild: Land Tirol)

230,000 breathalyzer tests per year, more "drug officers"
Despite all the campaigns and warnings, one way of combating drink and drug driving is to carry out checks: "Especially in summer, there are again many focal points throughout the country, more than 30 per month," said Enrico Leitgeb, deputy head of the police traffic department, outlining the measures. 230,000 alcohol tests were recently carried out each year and 4000 violations were detected.

Increased attention is now being paid to drug drivers. "We are training our officers intensively in this area," says Leitgeb, adding that around 90 colleagues have already received the relevant training. This also led to 1049 drug-impaired drivers being caught last year, compared to 418 in 2020.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf