Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Conference in Carinthia

Mario Gerber: “We must allow business again!”

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 10:00

The economic councillors of all nine federal states met for a conference. In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Tyrolean State Councillor Mario Gerber emphasized three important points. At the top of the list is a declaration that was signed unanimously.

comment0 Kommentare

A meeting of the economic advisors of all nine federal states took place in Carinthia on Friday. The Tyrolean Minister of Economic Affairs is particularly pleased that "we have unanimously signed a declaration for Austria as a business location, in which we speak out against excessive guidelines and over-regulation". Specifically, it is about reducing bureaucracy and eliminating virtually pointless laws that make it difficult for entrepreneurs to do business.

Zitat Icon

We have to allow business again, it secures prosperity in our country.

Wirtschaftslandesrat Mario Gerber (Bild: Christof Birbaumer )

Mario Gerber

Bild: Christof Birbaumer

In favor of standard working hours
"We have to allow business again, it secures prosperity in our country," says Gerber. In the declaration, the speakers also advocate standard working hours (except for people with care responsibilities) as well as easing the Red-White-Red Card in order to combat the labor shortage. "This is the only way Tyrol can remain competitive," Gerber is convinced.

More speed demanded for Cofag payments
The second important issue according to the provincial councillor: "We have been campaigning for the outstanding payments from Cofag to finally be paid out. The coalition partner at federal level has blocked this."

Thirdly, Gerber, who is also a state councillor for tourism, emphasizes that "we have called on Minister of Economic Affairs Martin Kocher to ensure that employee apartments in tourism businesses are no longer only exempt from property tax up to a size of 30 square meters". In order to attract employees to tourism, high-quality accommodation is needed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf