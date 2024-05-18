Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Basketball Super League

With a broad chest into the sensational final

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 09:00

The stage is set for the sensational Basketball Superliga final between Graz and Oberwart. For the Gunners, the "best-of-5" series is about their third championship title, their first since 2016, while Graz are in the league final for the first time in the club's history.

comment0 Kommentare

"Anyone who would have bet on that before the season or after the basic round should now be happy about a tidy profit," grins Gunners captain Sebastian Käferle. Going into the play-offs in fifth place (Graz) and seventh place (Oberwart) respectively, they knocked the top teams of the season out of the way - and will meet for their first clash at Sportpark Graz on Saturday (17:30).

Graz have a "hall problem"
Speaking of the Styrians' home ground: as an international badminton tournament is taking place there at the time of the third final match on Thursday, the team will be switching to the hall in Kapfenberg without further ado...

Sebastian Käferle can hardly wait for the final series to begin. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Sebastian Käferle can hardly wait for the final series to begin.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Three defeats so far this season
are dreams of the future, but on Saturday the Gunners will be looking for their first win of the season against UBSC, who they lost to three times in the basic round and Cup. "We know that," says Käferle, "but we also know that we were never complete or in our current line-up in those three games, that we made some mistakes that we've hardly made in recent weeks and months..."

Coach Ervin Dragsic is behind the successes of Sensationsteam Graz. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Coach Ervin Dragsic is behind the successes of Sensationsteam Graz.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Now, however, two teams with broad chests will meet, which is why Gunners coach Horst Leitner also expects a tight series "with at least four games". And speaks highly of his Graz colleague Ervin Dragsic: "He's doing a great job." Not only that. One of the two will crown his work with the title.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Wolfgang Haenlein
Wolfgang Haenlein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf