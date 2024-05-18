Basketball Super League
With a broad chest into the sensational final
The stage is set for the sensational Basketball Superliga final between Graz and Oberwart. For the Gunners, the "best-of-5" series is about their third championship title, their first since 2016, while Graz are in the league final for the first time in the club's history.
"Anyone who would have bet on that before the season or after the basic round should now be happy about a tidy profit," grins Gunners captain Sebastian Käferle. Going into the play-offs in fifth place (Graz) and seventh place (Oberwart) respectively, they knocked the top teams of the season out of the way - and will meet for their first clash at Sportpark Graz on Saturday (17:30).
Graz have a "hall problem"
Speaking of the Styrians' home ground: as an international badminton tournament is taking place there at the time of the third final match on Thursday, the team will be switching to the hall in Kapfenberg without further ado...
Three defeats so far this season
are dreams of the future, but on Saturday the Gunners will be looking for their first win of the season against UBSC, who they lost to three times in the basic round and Cup. "We know that," says Käferle, "but we also know that we were never complete or in our current line-up in those three games, that we made some mistakes that we've hardly made in recent weeks and months..."
Now, however, two teams with broad chests will meet, which is why Gunners coach Horst Leitner also expects a tight series "with at least four games". And speaks highly of his Graz colleague Ervin Dragsic: "He's doing a great job." Not only that. One of the two will crown his work with the title.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
