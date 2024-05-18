Bundesliga in the ticker:
Wolfsberger AC vs WSG Tirol – LIVE from 5pm
Last matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga. Wolfsberger AC will host WSG Tirol at the end of the season, we will be reporting live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The clash between Wolfsberger AC and WSG Tirol on the final matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga is all about the two coaches. For guest coach Thomas Silberberger, it will be his 378th and final match as head coach of the Watten-based side, while Manfred Schmid will be calling it a day after the Carinthians' European Cup play-offs. Both are leaving of their own accord and are both aiming for a successful farewell.
Schmid's departure from the Lavanttal was surprisingly announced by the "Wolves" on Thursday. The WAC, like the WSG, is now looking for a coach. For the Carinthians, it is still a matter of winning the qualifying group and an international starting place. "My ambition alone tells me that I absolutely want a place in the European Cup. That's my whole focus, we'll subordinate everything to that," explained Schmid.
"You can see the character of this team"
The coach was satisfied with the development of his squad since the points split. "We're the best team in the qualifying round. I was really impressed with how the team handled the whole thing. You can see the character of this team."
Among those questionable for Saturday's home game are Samson Tijani, who had to pull out of training, and Nikolas Veratschnig, who has a cold. Augustine Boakye is also not yet symptom-free. A win against WSG would secure first place for Wolfsburg. If they succeed, WAC fans will be treated to another home game against Vienna Austria in the play-off semi-final next Tuesday (7pm).
Silberberger, meanwhile, is leaving Wattens after eleven years in which he coached the club from the regional to the Bundesliga. "Of course I want to say goodbye with a win. The performances recently were actually not good enough. You simply noticed in many situations that the absolute pressure was no longer there," explained the 50-year-old, whose team had already secured relegation three weeks ago.
The preparation for the season's final match went accordingly. "The focus this week was clearly on keeping the tension high. It was one of the most difficult weeks of training because the air is out a bit," said Silberberger, who also announced with a grin: "I'll be coaching the last match with my usual intensity." Bror Blume will not be available, as he tore a muscle fiber in training and thus began his summer break early.
"A complete surprise"
The fact that his opposite number at the WAC is also saying goodbye was also unexpected for Silberberger. "It was a complete surprise for me, because the WAC actually got back on track in the end. This year, there has been a huge roulette in the coaching chairs in Austria."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.