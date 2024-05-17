"The big chance"
Twins from Altenhof in the final of the talent show
A dream has come true for Anja and Jana Starlinger from Altenhof am Hausruck. Over the past ten weeks, they have prevailed in the ORF casting show "Die große Chance" and are now in the final: the twin sisters want to convince the jury today, Friday, with their own song.
The secret of the 16-year-old twin sisters Anja and Jana Starlinger are two guitars, good voices and self-written songs that are simply touching! In the preliminary round shows, the talents from Altenhof sang about their relationship as sisters with the ballad "Zamhoidn", while the next song "Tausend Lichter" was about light as a sign of hope.
Nine final acts sing and dance live on ORF 1
Now they are in the final of "Die große Chance - let's sing and dance" and have the chance to win a hefty prize today, Friday. Once again, they are performing their own song. They have eight competitors and there will be nine acts in total.
TikTok as a good school
Performing in front of a large audience may give them stage fright, but they are already experienced: Last year, the twins appeared on stage in "The Voice Kids" in Germany, and they are also TikTok pros with many followers.
Christina Stürmer, Cesár Sampson and Thorsteinn Einarsson comment on the performances as judges. But this time, the decision on who wins and takes home 50,000 euros will be made solely by the viewers in front of the screens, as they can vote via televoting.
"The Big Chance": Friday, May 17, 2024, at 8.15 pm on ORF 1.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
