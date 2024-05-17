Lower house reform
“Otherwise Carinthian soccer will die”
Following the announcement of the lower division reform from the 2025/26 season, there is uncertainty among some clubs. The Challenger competition in particular is a thorn in the side of the clubs. The association is now considering adjustments. . .
Trouble over the lower league reform! While the middle lower league (from 2025/26) has been well received, the new Challenger competition has met with disapproval. In the Carinthian and lower leagues, U20 teams - six players may be older - are to compete against each other in a separate league as a prelude to the competition. "We want to get our players into the Carinthian league as quickly as possible, but that's not possible in the form envisaged," explains KAC sports boss Danny Roy.
Own working group
The Klagenfurt team has built up a 1b team that plays in the 1st division - which, in the eyes of the club, is better for the sporting development of the players. Now they would have to put together an additional team. "Then we would need another 20 players, which is not possible," says Roy. A working group has even been formed in the Carinthian league to prevent the project. Curious: As things stand now, Austria Klagenfurt's amateurs would also have to provide an U20.
In addition to doubts about the sporting sense, there is also the question of how to get the necessary players. Bleiburg (Carinthian league) and St. Michael/Bl. (lower league) are two teams affected by the reform that are in close geographical proximity. "You need around 40 more players in total. Where are they supposed to come from? It's not financially feasible, you also have to pay a coach more," rages Alexander Suschnig, chairman of the lower league club St. Michael/Bl. He hopes for one thing above all else: "Hopefully the association will see the light, otherwise Carinthian soccer will die."
Association reassured
However, KFV President Martin Mutz is reassuring: "Nothing is set in stone yet. We have spoken to many clubs and are trying to incorporate this into the concept." In order for it to be implemented, the majority of the clubs concerned must be in favor. "If the majority in the Carinthian league are against it, we won't say that we know better," said Mutz. There are considerations to waive the U20 team for teams with 1b teams. But there is also the idea of letting the clubs vote or doing away with the Challenger competition altogether.
