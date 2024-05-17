“Otherwise Carinthian soccer will die”

Association reassured

However, KFV President Martin Mutz is reassuring: "Nothing is set in stone yet. We have spoken to many clubs and are trying to incorporate this into the concept." In order for it to be implemented, the majority of the clubs concerned must be in favor. "If the majority in the Carinthian league are against it, we won't say that we know better," said Mutz. There are considerations to waive the U20 team for teams with 1b teams. But there is also the idea of letting the clubs vote or doing away with the Challenger competition altogether.