Author Elfriede Jelinek honored by Van der Bellen

"She has held up a mirror to the country, she has polarized, she has been vilified and yet she has remained true to herself with a perseverance that deserves the highest recognition," the politician continued. The 77-year-old writer was born in Styria and now lives in Vienna and Munich. She has received several awards for her work, including the Nobel Prize for Literature (2004), the Nestroy Theater Prize and the Georg Büchner Prize. Since last year, the artist has also been an honorary citizen of the city of Vienna.