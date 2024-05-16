Politicians get organ donation tattoos

Legal validity only through signature

However, according to a spokeswoman for the Federal Center for Health Education, the tattoo is not a legally valid form of documentation of the decision to donate organs. "The documentation only becomes legally valid with a personal signature, be it on an organ donor card, a living will or an informal document". Nevertheless, a tattoo can be seen as an expression of will and, if there is no other written documentation, can help in the decision-making process, the spokeswoman said.