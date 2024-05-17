Vorteilswelt
Protect the youngest!

Clever fox teaches children traffic rules

Nachrichten
17.05.2024 05:50

Road safety is a top priority in Lower Austria: But how can you teach the rules to children who can't yet read? This is where traffic fox "Toni" comes to the rescue ...

After "Fito" the dog and "Schweinehund" the "Tut-gut" initiative, Lower Austria now has one more mascot: traffic fox "Toni" is designed to teach young children about road safety. The campaign is aimed not only at the youngest of the youngest, but also at their parents and - and this is particularly important to those responsible - nursery school teachers. After all, many important impulses in terms of education and upbringing are set in childcare facilities.

Traffic fox "Toni" thus ties in seamlessly with the "Little Road 1x1", which has already focused on a similar topic in previous years. According to Udo Landbauer, the FPÖ provincial deputy responsible for mobility, early road safety education is crucial for being safe on the roads.

Offers for parents and teachers
For the first time, he presented a campaign with Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister from the ÖVP (Austrian People's Party). She said: "We want to further expand the offer in our childcare facilities and specifically test the correct way to deal with road traffic in kindergarten so that they can then move safely and confidently on the way to school."

Zitat Icon

Our kindergartens play a crucial role in education and upbringing. With this initiative, we want to support the important work of educators.

(Bild: krone.tv)

Bildungslandesrätin Christiane Teschl- Hofmeister (ÖVP)

Bild: krone.tv

The booklet will be sent to all kindergartens in Lower Austria over the next few weeks and distributed to around 62,000 kindergarten children so that parents, teachers and especially the children can get to know "Toni". . In addition, a website has been created as an information platform where general information and interesting facts about road safety and kindergarten children will be available. In future, materials can be downloaded and measures can be booked there.

Zitat Icon

The protection of our children is our top priority. With the traffic fox "Toni", every step on the road is fun to learn - and the youngest children become real traffic professionals.

(Bild: SEPA.Media | Martin Juen)

Verkehrslandesrat Udo Landbauer (FPÖ)

Bild: SEPA.Media | Martin Juen

Information material, workshops and a "magic clown"
The first measure that can be booked for kindergartens is a "traffic magic show" planned for the fall - by and with district police commander from Korneuburg Siegfried Krische, alias "traffic clown Poppo". In addition to the police, other partners of the campaign are AUVA, NÖ Versicherung and the Kuratorium für Verkehrssicherheit.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
