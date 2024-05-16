Rape in Vienna
Chats reveal: Anna case becomes a horror case
More gruesome details are coming to light in the case of the twelve-year-old girl who was allegedly raped several times by a group of teenagers between February and June 2023: the schoolgirl's tormentors may have abused other girls. And: the accused are also suspected of other serious crimes.
The horrific case of Anna (name changed), the schoolgirl from Vienna-Favoriten who was repeatedly abused by 17 boys - between 14 and 19 years old, most of them from Arab countries - for months in 2023, when she was only twelve years old, is now taking on even more shocking proportions.
In the meantime, data forensics experts have been able to recover further chats between the suspects on various accounts.
The suspects' chats reveal their enormous criminal energy - and that they saw their victims merely as objects.
Sascha Flatz, Annas Anwalt
Exchanges about planned crimes
And the almost incomprehensible became apparent: The alleged perpetrators used various messenger services to talk at length about heinous crimes planned and already carried out against Anna and other girls; often peppered with pictures and videos of the victims - in humiliating situations; during sexual acts or when they were vomiting.
Victims blackmailed
Pictures, videos - with which the victims were subsequently blackmailed: "If you don't come, I'll show it here." It is also clear from the photos and messages sent by the accused that they are believed to have committed large-scale drug deals, acts of violence against other young people and car thefts. And: they showed off their weapons - an alarming number of knives and revolvers ...
Suspects not in custody
Why are the boys still at large? "There is currently no evidence that would require them to be remanded in custody. Of course, all new evidence is now being examined," said the Vienna public prosecutor's office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
