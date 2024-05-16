New Caledonia in the “grip of unprecedented violence”

Thousands of rioters devastate the island

The High Commission in New Caledonia announced that around 5000 rioters were involved in the unrest in the greater area of the capital Nouméa. Despite curfews, the situation was still not under control. The archipelago's largest hospital, Médipôle de Koutio, announced that it was currently treating mainly emergency cases. However, due to road blockades, many patients are having problems reaching the hospital at all.