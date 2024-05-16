Whitsun Festival: La Bartoli never says never

In Salzburg, you can't avoid Mozart anyway, no matter when and in what context, and that was initially my playful and ironic idea, Mozartkugeln included. However, since I became artistic director of the Whitsun Festival in 2012, I've never actually focused on Mozart, so I thought "now, or never!": it's a challenge, but also a little crazy, to depict the world of Mozart in just four days. But at least we are presenting the audience with one fine example from each of the most important genres of his oeuvre.