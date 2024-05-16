Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Before the derby

Altach are courting Lustenau striker Lukas Fridrikas

Nachrichten
16.05.2024 09:55

Lustenau striker Lukas Fridrikas is set to leave Austria in the summer. Now SCR Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler is courting the 26-year-old, who was Austria's top scorer last season. This could lead to tensions ahead of the final derby at the weekend.

comment0 Kommentare

The fourth Ländle derby is just around the corner. But apart from the honor, nothing else is at stake in sporting terms. Nevertheless, there is also a connection between the two clubs off the pitch. Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler makes no secret of the fact that he would like to see Lustenau striker Lukas Fridrikas join the Rheindörfler next season. "He is definitely a share. That's why we'll see if something can be done," is the clear message.

Fridrikas is a hot stock for Altach sports director Roland Kirchler. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Fridrikas is a hot stock for Altach sports director Roland Kirchler.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

With six goals this season - four of them in the last six games - the 26-year-old is Lustenau's top scorer. Although he has only played 19 games due to injury. By comparison, Altach's top scorer - Mike Bähre - has scored a total of five times. Which would speak in favor of the Rheindörfler: Fridrikas' girlfriend Rieke Tietz plays for SPG Altach/Vorderland, he would be in the perfect environment.

Fridrikas is in a relationship with SPG Altach/Vorderland winger Rieke Tietz. (Bild: Maurice Shourot)
Fridrikas is in a relationship with SPG Altach/Vorderland winger Rieke Tietz.
(Bild: Maurice Shourot)

Fridrikas struggled in the summer
And how does the striker himself see it? "I don't want to comment on any particular club, as I have offers from home and abroad. The only thing that is certain is that my contract with Austria is coming to an end and I will be leaving Lustenau." Austria Vienna, where his father Robertas once played, is also interested in the striker. Fridrikas already wanted to leave the Green-Whites last summer and "complained" publicly via Sky about the transfer fee being too high. "No wonder nobody would take me," he complained at the time.

Fridrikas was out of action for a long time in the fall due to pubalgia and missed ten games as a result. Austria's record Bundesliga goalscorer (25 goals) will also miss the final derby on Saturday because he is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the match against Austria Vienna.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dietmar Hofer
Dietmar Hofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf