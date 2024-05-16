Before the derby
Altach are courting Lustenau striker Lukas Fridrikas
Lustenau striker Lukas Fridrikas is set to leave Austria in the summer. Now SCR Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler is courting the 26-year-old, who was Austria's top scorer last season. This could lead to tensions ahead of the final derby at the weekend.
The fourth Ländle derby is just around the corner. But apart from the honor, nothing else is at stake in sporting terms. Nevertheless, there is also a connection between the two clubs off the pitch. Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler makes no secret of the fact that he would like to see Lustenau striker Lukas Fridrikas join the Rheindörfler next season. "He is definitely a share. That's why we'll see if something can be done," is the clear message.
With six goals this season - four of them in the last six games - the 26-year-old is Lustenau's top scorer. Although he has only played 19 games due to injury. By comparison, Altach's top scorer - Mike Bähre - has scored a total of five times. Which would speak in favor of the Rheindörfler: Fridrikas' girlfriend Rieke Tietz plays for SPG Altach/Vorderland, he would be in the perfect environment.
Fridrikas struggled in the summer
And how does the striker himself see it? "I don't want to comment on any particular club, as I have offers from home and abroad. The only thing that is certain is that my contract with Austria is coming to an end and I will be leaving Lustenau." Austria Vienna, where his father Robertas once played, is also interested in the striker. Fridrikas already wanted to leave the Green-Whites last summer and "complained" publicly via Sky about the transfer fee being too high. "No wonder nobody would take me," he complained at the time.
Fridrikas was out of action for a long time in the fall due to pubalgia and missed ten games as a result. Austria's record Bundesliga goalscorer (25 goals) will also miss the final derby on Saturday because he is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the match against Austria Vienna.
