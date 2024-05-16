Fun for 190 children
Inclusion in action at popular sports festival
Breaking down fears of contact and playing sports together! 190 pupils with and without disabilities from small groups and elementary school took part in the inclusion sports festival in the Krems sports hall on Tuesday and showed that movement brings people together.
Together, the children overcame every obstacle - be it wheelchair driving, skill exercises or the goal kicking wall. Lisa Aumüller, Bettina Plank and Susanne Mitmannsgruber organized the inclusive event for the kids for the sixth time - and year after year they enable more and more pupils to spend a fun morning.
A total of 190 children with and without disabilities took part in the inclusive sports festival. The aim of the event is to break down barriers, fears and prejudices. "Some have hardly any reservations, some take a little longer. But you can see that the children grow together in a very short space of time," say the initiators, delighted with the successful event.
Moving together
Trainee teachers from the Kirchlich Pädagogische Hochschule (KPH) worked out the stations, while students from the HLW/HLM Krems led the groups. "It's fun to watch the children master the stations together. It's a nice exchange between the mainstream and special school classes," says KPH student Melisa (29).
Seven-year-old Evelyn, who attends ASO Krems, also dashed from station to station. "I really enjoy it and I've already met new children," says the girl. The same goes for Valentina, a pupil at PVS Krems-Mitterau. She balanced over a bench blindfolded - not so easy! "It was difficult, but it was also fun," says the nine-year-old. The beaming faces told the tale: the 6th Inclusive Sports Festival was a complete success.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
