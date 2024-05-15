Peter Maffay: Five-year-old daughter’s biggest priority

"An alcoholic for sure"

The singer, who turns 75 in August, can look back on a decades-long, sometimes very wild career. When he thinks back to the 1980s, he was an alcoholic at the time, he told Stern magazine.

"That was a wild time, with traits of self-destruction. But we thought it was rock'n'roll romanticism." He himself drank two to three bottles of whisky a day back then and was "definitely an alcoholic".