Partial withdrawal reported

Ukrainian army withdraws from villages

Nachrichten
15.05.2024 12:08

The Ukrainian army is coming under increasing pressure in the Kharkiv region as a result of the Russian offensive. According to their own statement, the troops have already withdrawn from several villages. President Volodymyr Selenskyj has now canceled his planned visits to Spain and Portugal.

Ground troops had "moved to more favorable positions" in response to enemy fire and attacks, the Ukrainian military announced. The Russian armed forces reported the capture of another village in the region on Monday.

The city of Kharkiv, which is only around 30 kilometers from the border with Russia, has also come under increased shelling in recent months. Russian troops have taken up positions and the city has been largely destroyed. The Ukrainian government has now sent reinforcements to the area to prevent a breakthrough by the enemy.

Rescued dogs in the Kharkiv region (Bild: AFP/Roman Pilipey)
Rescued dogs in the Kharkiv region
(Bild: AFP/Roman Pilipey)
Residents in the rubble of a house (Bild: AFP)
Residents in the rubble of a house
(Bild: AFP)
Soldiers controlling a drone (Bild: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Soldiers controlling a drone
(Bild: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Is Russia threatening to break through?
The army "will not allow the Russian occupiers to gain a foothold", it said. The situation is "still difficult" (see video above). Russian soldiers launched a new offensive in the border region last week and occupied several villages in Ukraine. The aim now is to prevent the front from expanding.

In response to the daily shelling, the Ukrainian side has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory. The main targets are energy plants and fuel depots, which are to be used to supply the enemy. Recently, for example, a fuel depot in the southern city of Rostov was attacked with drones and missiles. The headquarters of the Russian armed forces for the war effort is located in the area. According to initial information, no one was injured.

