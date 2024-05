Klopp? “I know a little bit what he’s up to”

"This is not Jürgen Klopp"

The 60-year-old also does not believe that Klopp will make a comeback any time soon, but rather that the successful coach will take a well-deserved break. "To all the people who now believe that he'll be back in two months: that's not Jürgen Klopp, I'd put my money where my mouth is. And I already know a bit about what he has in mind," Heidel also revealed. However, he kept the exact details of the plan to himself.