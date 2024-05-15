The sparks are flying again in Klagenfurt town hall

New commission with political representatives

With the new conservative majority, Team Kärnten, VP and FP decided on a new commission for the appointment of the municipal director following the hostilities in the city senate. No politician was represented on the old one, but countless were on the new one. The city senate parties TK, VP, FP and SP can each send one representative, plus one expert and Mayor Scheider. This would clearly outvote the SP and thus disempower it politically.