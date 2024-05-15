Political wrangling
The sparks are flying again in Klagenfurt town hall
Insults are flying at the new political start in the town hall. The conservative majority is looking for a new mayor - the SP is boiling because it is outvoted!
Now the sparks are flying! Team Kärnten and the SP are now bombarding each other almost daily with accusations (see facsimiles above), meaningful political work seems to have come to a complete standstill in the town hall.
For example, the SP sent out a message to the city senate on Tuesday stating that "every project that came to Mayor Christian Scheider's desk was also bogged down there". According to the SP, the new political majority with Team Kärnten, VP and FP is also light years away from working. The SP parliamentary group even prohibits any further political broadcasting after the city senate meetings, "as Mayor Scheider would have abused his powers several times."
Team Kärnten, on the other hand, accuses SP city deputy Philipp Liesnig of "refusing to shake hands with TK Mayor Scheider and his deputy Alexander Kastner". Liesnig counters: "Scheider committed character assassination against me by denouncing me and trying to silence me. Now he's as thin-skinned as a baby."
New commission with political representatives
With the new conservative majority, Team Kärnten, VP and FP decided on a new commission for the appointment of the municipal director following the hostilities in the city senate. No politician was represented on the old one, but countless were on the new one. The city senate parties TK, VP, FP and SP can each send one representative, plus one expert and Mayor Scheider. This would clearly outvote the SP and thus disempower it politically.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
