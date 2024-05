Wine or milk face? What your skin reveals

"Good skin comes from within," says Dr. Nigma Talib. The US naturopathic doctor, beautician and author treats stars such as Penelope Cruz, Siena Miller and Stella McCartney. And she tells them all the same thing - namely that our gut is the source and solution to the problem: "The gut is the place where health and illness begin. Whatever happens in the gut shows up on the skin and determines the health of the whole body."