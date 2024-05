Best pizza in Europe comes from Vienna

"Best pizzeria in Austria"

Since opening, the "Via Toledo Enopizzeria" in general and Francesco Calò as a pizza chef in particular have regularly received top-class awards in recent years. This year, he was also awarded the title of "Best Pizzeria in Austria". In 2023, he made it to 4th place in the Top 50 Pizza in Europe. This year, it finally reached the winner's podium. Italy itself has its own ranking, of course.