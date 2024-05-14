Putin continues to restructure the Kremlin: General arrested

Patrushev now responsible for shipbuilding

The previous secretary, on the other hand, has been demoted in the eyes of Western commentators. Patrushev is now working as an advisor to Putin. The 72-year-old is to be responsible for shipbuilding, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. This is an important sector for Russia in both military and civilian terms. However, the area of responsibility sounds as if Patrushev would no longer be involved in strategic decisions, wrote dpa. In Putin's circle, the 72-year-old is regarded as the mastermind behind Russia's quest for great power and as one of the ideologues behind the war of aggression against Ukraine.