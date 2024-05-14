Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FIFA Congress:

Explosive motion puts Gaza conflict on the agenda

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 11:40

A twelve-page motion is causing a political stir at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok - and is putting the world soccer association under pressure. The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) is calling for sanctions against Israel in light of the Gaza war. Behind the scenes, a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in soccer is being sought ahead of the meeting of the 211 member associations of the world governing body on Friday.

comment0 Kommentare

The PFA accuses the state of Israel of violating international law, particularly in Gaza, and the Israeli association of complicity. The association refers to FIFA statutes on human rights. All soccer infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed or severely damaged, and soccer players and referees have been killed.

Exclusion of Israel?
The accusation cannot be independently verified, but Israeli attacks have caused severe destruction in the Gaza Strip over the past seven months. According to Palestine's own statements, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Yemen are supporting the association in its request. The request for sanctions is likely aimed at excluding Israel's association and teams.

Israel Katz (Bild: APA/AFP/JOHN THYS)
Israel Katz
(Bild: APA/AFP/JOHN THYS)

"Terrorist in a suit"
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, as a "terrorist in a suit who has publicly supported the crimes of Hamas". The association could take action against a suspension by FIFA in any way it saw fit. According to a report on the Israeli website One, the Israeli association has planned talks in Bangkok to prevent a vote on the Palestinian application.

The agenda generally includes a "discussion" on proposals from member associations, but a vote is not yet planned. Upon request, FIFA stated that the Palestinian association has the right to present its position. According to the German Press Agency, the possibility of transferring the issue to the FIFA Council is being examined.

Burning Messi jerseys
The FIFA Congress already dealt with the conflict from 2013 to 2017 - without reaching a sustainable solution. The Palestinian head of the association, Rajoub, repeatedly demanded consequences for Israel because of the clubs based in the West Bank. In 2018, the world governing body imposed a twelve-month ban on Rajoub because he had called for jerseys and posters by and featuring Lionel Messi to be burned if the superstar played with Argentina in Jerusalem. The match was canceled.

Jibril Rajoub (Bild: AFP)
Jibril Rajoub
(Bild: AFP)

Even if the Palestinian request in Bangkok remains without consequences, the conflict is likely to continue to occupy international soccer. There is a high probability that some associations will refuse to play against Israel, wrote the PFA. Israel's men's national team has qualified for the Olympics in Paris.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf