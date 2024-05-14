FIFA Congress:
Explosive motion puts Gaza conflict on the agenda
A twelve-page motion is causing a political stir at the FIFA Congress in Bangkok - and is putting the world soccer association under pressure. The Palestinian Football Association (PFA) is calling for sanctions against Israel in light of the Gaza war. Behind the scenes, a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in soccer is being sought ahead of the meeting of the 211 member associations of the world governing body on Friday.
The PFA accuses the state of Israel of violating international law, particularly in Gaza, and the Israeli association of complicity. The association refers to FIFA statutes on human rights. All soccer infrastructure in the Gaza Strip has been destroyed or severely damaged, and soccer players and referees have been killed.
Exclusion of Israel?
The accusation cannot be independently verified, but Israeli attacks have caused severe destruction in the Gaza Strip over the past seven months. According to Palestine's own statements, Algeria, Iraq, Jordan, Syria and Yemen are supporting the association in its request. The request for sanctions is likely aimed at excluding Israel's association and teams.
"Terrorist in a suit"
Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the chairman of the Palestinian Football Association, Jibril Rajoub, as a "terrorist in a suit who has publicly supported the crimes of Hamas". The association could take action against a suspension by FIFA in any way it saw fit. According to a report on the Israeli website One, the Israeli association has planned talks in Bangkok to prevent a vote on the Palestinian application.
The agenda generally includes a "discussion" on proposals from member associations, but a vote is not yet planned. Upon request, FIFA stated that the Palestinian association has the right to present its position. According to the German Press Agency, the possibility of transferring the issue to the FIFA Council is being examined.
Burning Messi jerseys
The FIFA Congress already dealt with the conflict from 2013 to 2017 - without reaching a sustainable solution. The Palestinian head of the association, Rajoub, repeatedly demanded consequences for Israel because of the clubs based in the West Bank. In 2018, the world governing body imposed a twelve-month ban on Rajoub because he had called for jerseys and posters by and featuring Lionel Messi to be burned if the superstar played with Argentina in Jerusalem. The match was canceled.
Even if the Palestinian request in Bangkok remains without consequences, the conflict is likely to continue to occupy international soccer. There is a high probability that some associations will refuse to play against Israel, wrote the PFA. Israel's men's national team has qualified for the Olympics in Paris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
