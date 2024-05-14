Explosive motion puts Gaza conflict on the agenda

Burning Messi jerseys

The FIFA Congress already dealt with the conflict from 2013 to 2017 - without reaching a sustainable solution. The Palestinian head of the association, Rajoub, repeatedly demanded consequences for Israel because of the clubs based in the West Bank. In 2018, the world governing body imposed a twelve-month ban on Rajoub because he had called for jerseys and posters by and featuring Lionel Messi to be burned if the superstar played with Argentina in Jerusalem. The match was canceled.