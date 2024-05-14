28 percent more expensive
Increased water charges cause waves to rise
The precious water is getting more expensive. According to critics, the charges in the town of Oberwart have skyrocketed. Residents are complaining about additional costs of 28 percent. The mayor asks for understanding for the increasing demands that the municipality cannot avoid.
Many residents are (desperately) astonished. New payment notices with increased contributions are constantly landing in their letterboxes. Energy supply, insurance, bank accounts and much more are becoming more expensive. In Oberwart, another tariff adjustment has now fluttered into the house.
Enormous increase
The fee for fresh water is rising from 1.7 euros per cubic meter to 2.18 euros, and the fee for waste water from two to 2.6 euros. "In both cases, the increase amounts to around 28 percent. Compared to inflation, the additional costs are disproportionately high," criticize city residents.
Financial burden
Residents are being hit particularly hard because the increase has applied retroactively since January, meaning that the difference of four months has to be paid in arrears. "A household that previously had to fork out an average of 500 euros per year in water charges can expect to pay up to 750 euros this year. That is significantly more and difficult for some residents to cope with," complain citizens.
Expenses increase
Mayor Georg Rosner (ÖVP) certainly understands the reactions of dissatisfied residents. "However, we have no other choice. The fact is that no municipality is spared from inflation. Personnel and energy costs have risen sharply," explains the mayor.
Less revenue
At the same time, the revenue share from the tax authorities has fallen drastically, while more money has to be spent on building materials and equipment for projects. "However, we want to continue to invest, which is of the utmost importance for our economy," emphasizes the mayor.
Difficult decision
The increase in fees was certainly not an easy decision, according to Rosner: "The fees have hardly been increased in recent years. Now we have sat together for a long time and the decision has finally been made with only one cross-party vote against." In order to be able to help in cases of hardship, money has been earmarked in the budget via the social fund, says the city boss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.