Also some legacy issues
These items are on Haslauer’s to-do list
The black-blue state government in Salzburg has set itself numerous projects. Not all of them have occurred to the new government. Some of them are legacy issues that have not yet been implemented. One thing is certain: Governor Haslauer and his team have their hands full.
The black-blue state government's project list for the coming years is long. However, the FPÖ had nothing to do with many of the projects, as the party led by Marlene Svazek was still in opposition until a year ago. The People's Party, on the other hand, has always been represented in the provincial government. It is therefore understandable and right that Governor Wilfried Haslauer is taking up the cause of projects that were decided years ago.
World Ski Championships as a central, joint project
These include the reconstruction of the Pinzgauer Lokalbahn and the double-track expansion of the Salzburger Lokalbahn as well as the S-Link. The major renovation of the festival halls or flood protection in Oberpinzgau are also not inventions of the current government.
In the health sector in particular, there are a number of projects that the ÖVP, together with the Greens and Neos, decided on in government and which are now being implemented. For example, the merger of the accident hospital and accident department of the provincial clinics on the grounds of the provincial hospital was decided by the old provincial government. The same applies to the ongoing construction of the new 3rd Medical Department at the University Hospital.
The situation is similar for nursing care. The previous state government completed the "Care Platform II". The new state government now wants to implement the results of this process.
The World Ski Championships, which is a key joint project for the state government, was also largely in the bag when the new government took office just under a year ago. The fact that it is being organized as a "green event" is likely to hurt some FPÖ representatives.
The old cabinet also tried to reintroduce the 10-minute trolleybus service. It only succeeded under the new one, but only on two lines. So there is still enough to do.
