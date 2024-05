Notorious “bomber” on trial

Several bomb threats

The homeless man first called the emergency services on April 11 and claimed to have planted a bomb in Feldkirch. A large contingent of police officers then set out to search. However, they do not find a bomb. The operation is ended. The next day, the caller calls again. This time he claims to have planted a bomb at Feldkirch station. Another large-scale police operation is necessary, the station area has to be cleared and residents evacuated. The next day, the bomb-thief is arrested.